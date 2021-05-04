McMANUS, Michael (Mick) – (Ex. Cotton Mill Boys), Drumhaw Park, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, died Monday, 3rd May 2021, peacefully in hospital, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of the late Carmel (née McAvinney), RIP, and loving father of Paul (Mildred), Martin (Teresa), Kevin (Geraldine), Michelle (Mickey), Sinead (Declan), Majella (Wez), Barry (Ciara). Brother of Frank, Carty, Niall, Maureen (Leech), Chrissie (McKenna), Philomena (Baker), and Majella (Curran). Predeceased by his parents Mick and May and his brothers Ritchie, Dan and Gerard, RIP.

Reposing at his late residence until removal on Thursday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea for 11 am funeral Mass with burial afterwards in Aghalurcher Cemetery.

Mick will be sadly missed by his sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt Bridie Curran, nieces, nephews, cousins and a large family circle.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Mick’s burial will be limited to 25 people only. The family appreciate your co-operation at this sad and sensitive time. Mick’s funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/lisnaskea

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Palliative Care, Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex, c/o Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors, Lisnaskea, BT92-0LA.