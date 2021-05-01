McKIERNAN, Jimmy – Camphill Park, Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh, Wednesday, 28th April 2021, suddenly in hospital. Loving father of James and Sarah husband of Sally, brother of Margaret McGarrity (Stephen RIP), Oliver (Rita), Bonnie Connolly (Eamon RIP), Luke (Eileen RIP), John (Geraldine), Colum (Collette), Liam, Martha Leonard (Anthony) and pre-deceased by his brothers Pat and Malachy (RIP).

Reposing at Swift & McCaffrey funeral home, Brookeborough Road, Lisnaskea, from 12 noon on Monday, 3rd May, until removal on Tuesday morning at 10.15 am to arrive at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler for 11 am funeral Mass, followed by private cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Jimmy will be sadly missed by his son, daughter, wife, daughter-in-law Min, grandsons Dominic, Benedict, and Cabhan, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and a large family circle.

The family appreciate your co-operation at this sad and sensitive time.

Jimmy’s funeral Mass can be viewed via webcam on Church Services. Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler.

St. Padre Pio have mercy on his gentle Soul