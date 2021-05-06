McELHILL, Jane (née Eves) – 7 Killycappy Road, Drumkeen, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh), BT93-0FQ, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, 5th May 2021, RIP. Dearly loved mother of Michaela and Shauna (son-in-law) Julien, loving sister of Fionnuala (McCusker) cherished sister-in-law of Joe and devoted aunt of Darren, Paul, Declan and Emma, beloved cousin and a dear friend of Natalie (McAleer).

House strictly private please.

Please note due to the current circumstances and Government advice regarding COVID-19, the family home, Mass and burial will be private.

Anyone wishing to pay their respects whilst maintaining safe social distancing can do so as the funeral cortége makes its journey from the family home to the church and to the cemetery.

Requiem Mass in St. Joseph’s Church, Ederney on Saturday, May 8th at 11 am. Interment afterwards in Edenclaw Cemetery. Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam www.culmaine.co.uk.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Marie Curie, c/o Claude McKervey Funeral Director, 20 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-0EN.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing daughters, son-in-law, sister, brother-in-law, nephews, niece and entire family circle.

May her gentle Soul Rest In Peace