+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

McCAUL, May

Posted: 5:55 pm May 5, 2021

McCAUL, May (née Duffy) – 7 Acres, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, 5th May 2021 in her 93rd year, peacefully at home surrounded by her beloved husband Frank; daughters Mary (Kevin Lunny), Bernie (Gerry Dolan), Patricia (Brendan McCauley) and Nuala (Gabriel Cassidy). Devoted grandmother to her twelve grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren; sister to Eugene and Mena, nephews, nieces and entire family circle.

Private family reposing with removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Belleek on Friday morning, 7th May for 11 am Requiem Mass, followed by interment in adjoining cemetery.

Due to Government regulations, the family home and funeral is private to family and close relatives. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave personal condolences below.

May’s cortége will leave the family home at 10.45 am on Friday morning; those wishing to show their respect can do so along with route whilst maintaining social distancing.

May her gentle Soul rest in eternal peace

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA