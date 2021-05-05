McCAUL, May (née Duffy) – 7 Acres, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, 5th May 2021 in her 93rd year, peacefully at home surrounded by her beloved husband Frank; daughters Mary (Kevin Lunny), Bernie (Gerry Dolan), Patricia (Brendan McCauley) and Nuala (Gabriel Cassidy). Devoted grandmother to her twelve grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren; sister to Eugene and Mena, nephews, nieces and entire family circle.

Private family reposing with removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Belleek on Friday morning, 7th May for 11 am Requiem Mass, followed by interment in adjoining cemetery.

Due to Government regulations, the family home and funeral is private to family and close relatives. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave personal condolences below.

May’s cortége will leave the family home at 10.45 am on Friday morning; those wishing to show their respect can do so along with route whilst maintaining social distancing.

May her gentle Soul rest in eternal peace