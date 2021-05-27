McBrien signs for Swifts

BALLINAMALLARD’S Darragh McBrien has signed for Premiership side Dungannon Swifts on a three year deal.

The 19 year-old shone for the Mallards in their recent Irish Cup defeat to Dergview and after the game manager Harry McConkey said, “there has been Irish league interest in him before and I’ve no doubt there will be in the future too.”

Just over three weeks later McConkey’s words have played out in reality and McBrien has signed for Dean Shiels’ side after interest from clubs such as Glenavon and Cliftonville.

Darragh featured in the friendly between Dungannon Swifts under-20’s and Ballinamallard Utd as part of the Fermanagh side’s preparation for this year’s Irish Cup and caught the attention of Shiels.

“He tore our under-20’s to pieces that night, he’s direct and he has an eye for goal. He gets his shots off and there is end product there which we are lacking.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0