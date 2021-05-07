Man used counterfeit notes in two locations

AN ENNISKILLEN man who used counterfeit £20 notes in two locations in Enniskillen pleaded guilty to the offences at last week’s Magistrate’s Court.

A representative from the Public Prosecution Service told the court that Christopher O’Connell with an address at Drumbawn Close gave over a counterfeit £20 note to cashiers at the McDonald’s restaurant in Enniskillen on 4th February 2020.

The restaurant gave the note to PSNI officers who took it away for analysis.

Ms Kennedy for the PPS also said that on Sunday, 10th February, 40-year-old O’Connell attempted to give another counterfeit £20 note over the counter at the Lakeside Filling Station in Enniskillen. The following day police officers called to his home when they observed Mr O’Connell pass his daughter some money and he was subsequently charged with tendering counterfeit currency. When questioned Mr O’Connell said the notes had come from the private sale of a bike.

Requesting probation for his client, defence solicitor Ciarán Roddy said his client “effectively wrote his own summons” because he co-operated with the police when apprehended.

Judge Steven Keown acknowledged this was the defendant’s first offence and served him with a 12-month probation order.

