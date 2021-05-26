+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineMan to stand trial on historical sexual allegations
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages
court
Court

Man to stand trial on historical sexual allegations

Posted: 5:04 pm May 26, 2021

A FERMANAGH man has been returned for trial on a number of alleged historical sexual offences against a male child.
Appearing for a committal hearing was Martin Peter McDonagh (52) from High Street, Ederney, who is accused of four counts of indecent assault and a single count of committing an act of gross indecency.
All charges relate to the same male child. Offending is alleged to have occurred on various dates over a four year period between 1983 and 1987. Dressed in a grey sweater, jeans and a baseball cap, McDonagh told Enniskillen Magistrates Court he did not object to the proceedings.
A prosecuting lawyer said there is a case to answer which was agreed by District Judge Steven Keown.
McDonagh declined to call witnesses or give evidence on his own behalf at this stage.
Judge Keown set bail at £500 and remanded the accused to appear for arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court on 3 June.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 5:04 pm May 26, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA