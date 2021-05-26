Man to stand trial on historical sexual allegations

A FERMANAGH man has been returned for trial on a number of alleged historical sexual offences against a male child.

Appearing for a committal hearing was Martin Peter McDonagh (52) from High Street, Ederney, who is accused of four counts of indecent assault and a single count of committing an act of gross indecency.

All charges relate to the same male child. Offending is alleged to have occurred on various dates over a four year period between 1983 and 1987. Dressed in a grey sweater, jeans and a baseball cap, McDonagh told Enniskillen Magistrates Court he did not object to the proceedings.

A prosecuting lawyer said there is a case to answer which was agreed by District Judge Steven Keown.

McDonagh declined to call witnesses or give evidence on his own behalf at this stage.

Judge Keown set bail at £500 and remanded the accused to appear for arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court on 3 June.

