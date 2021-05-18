Kathleen crowned Community Champion in Rural Awards

LISNASKEA’S Kathleen Breen, has been crowned the Housing Executive’s Rural Community Champion of 2020 after her inspirational efforts to help others over the course of Covid-19 pandemic made a positive impact to many.

Kathleen, who is widely known for her heart of gold qualities and selfless drive to help others within the local community took home an award of £500 on behalf of the Carrosyl Community Association who featured in the ‘Large Village’ category for the south region.

Local Community Development worker, Isobel Cleary nominated Kathleen for the award and highlighted how she assisted everyone in the form of providing care packages, support leaflets, activity packs and contact

numbers for support services during the Covid-19 crisis.

Kathleen also participated in the Befriending Project for vulnerable people and constantly worked to recruit volunteers for the community association.

Speaking on her recent achievement, Kathleen told the Herald, “I was humbled to be nominated for this award and I am even more delighted to receive the award for Community Champion and I take this opportunity

to thank all involved.

“I would also like to applaud the support and help of my fellow dedicated and reliable committee members and volunteers in Carrosyl Community Association.”

Since its formation in 2001, Carrosyl has worked closely with local authorities and agencies to develop and enhance the area.

Oonagh McAvinney, South West Area Manager for the Housing Executive, congratulated Kathleen and the Carrosyl Community Association for their excellent efforts during lockdown.

“The Community Champion Award is our first ever individual award and we introduced it in recognition that very often, one extraordinary community member has a vision and determination to greatly help local communities,” she explained.

“Kathleen is quite clearly a true example of this and regularly sacrifices her free time to help others with no requirement for recompense or appreciation.

“I am delighted that Kathleen was chosen as the recipient of this award as she works hard to improve the community as a whole and is a driving force behind the community group and its outstanding efforts.”

