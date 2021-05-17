+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

HOLMES, Ann Marie Bernadette

Posted: 7:02 pm May 17, 2021

HOLMES, Ann Marie Bernadette – 600 Loughshore Road, Belleek, BT93-3FT, formerly of 74 Stanaere place, Bradford, West Yorkshire, 15th May 2021, peacefully at home. Adored mother of John (Gemma), partner Ian, pre-deceased by her late husband Maurice.

Private family reposing with removal from the family home on Wednesday morning to St. Patrick’s Church, Belleek for 10 am Requiem Mass, maximum fifty people, followed by interment in adjoining cemetery.

May her gentle Soul rest in peace

In accordance with Government guidelines and in the hope of keeping family and friends safe, family home and cemetery is private to family and close friends. Please use face coverings and social distance. Those who would like to offer there condolences can do so in the condolence below.

Family flowers, donations to Marie Curie Nurses, please make cheques payable to Marie Curie, c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Directors, Belleek. Tel: 07703 – 210437

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA