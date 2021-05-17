HOLMES, Ann Marie Bernadette – 600 Loughshore Road, Belleek, BT93-3FT, formerly of 74 Stanaere place, Bradford, West Yorkshire, 15th May 2021, peacefully at home. Adored mother of John (Gemma), partner Ian, pre-deceased by her late husband Maurice.

Private family reposing with removal from the family home on Wednesday morning to St. Patrick’s Church, Belleek for 10 am Requiem Mass, maximum fifty people, followed by interment in adjoining cemetery.

May her gentle Soul rest in peace

In accordance with Government guidelines and in the hope of keeping family and friends safe, family home and cemetery is private to family and close friends. Please use face coverings and social distance. Those who would like to offer there condolences can do so in the condolence below.

Family flowers, donations to Marie Curie Nurses, please make cheques payable to Marie Curie, c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Directors, Belleek. Tel: 07703 – 210437