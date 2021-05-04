+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Foster raises concerns about Enniskillen bypass
Foster raises concerns about Enniskillen bypass

Posted: 9:54 am May 4, 2021

CONCERNS: FIRST Minister Arlene Foster has said she will raise the concerns of Fermanagh people about the lack of progress made on plans for the southern bypass in Enniskillen.

The bypass is supposed to provide a new transport link to the southern side of the town improving the connection between the Dublin and Sligo roads.

The project was commenced in 2006 but building work on the project is yet to start.

Posted: 9:54 am May 4, 2021
