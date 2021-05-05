+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineFermanagh’s MLAs put politics aside to wish Arlene well
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages

Fermanagh’s MLAs put politics aside to wish Arlene well

Posted: 2:56 pm May 5, 2021
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

IT IS VITALLY important whoever takes up Arlene Foster’s mantle as DUP leader and First Minister remembers “there’s only one show in town” and that is power sharing and the Good Friday Agreement (GFA).
That was the message from another prominent Fermanagh politician, Sean Lynch MLA, who is also due to leave the Assembly later this year, following First Minster Foster’s announcement that she plans to resign.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 2:56 pm May 5, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA