Fermanagh upbringing prepared Monica for finance job

FIRST FEMALE LEAD: FERMANAGH woman, Monica O’Reilly (nee McGuinness) has become the first female to lead the US financial services division of the global accountancy and consulting giant, Deloitte, in the firm’s 175-year history.

Based in San Franciso, Monica has held several leadership roles in the so-called Big Four company and has 30 years experience in risk management regulatory compliance.

In a podcast where Monica was invited to talk about women in leadership roles, the 54-year-old discussed her upbringing in Garrison and how living in Northern Ireland during a “very tumultuous time” in this country’s history, she learned empathy and the value of knowing that “not everyone has the same experience.”

When asked for the Investment News podcast “Why her Success Matters” to describe just that, Monica said her success matters because “I am a product of the successful women who came before me, consequently, I have a responsibility to look behind me and pull others forward.”

