Executive gives go ahead for 24 May restriction easing

The Northern Ireland Executive has given the green light for further relaxation of Covid 19 restrictions from Monday 24 May, according to reports.

As of Monday, hotels, indoor hospitality venues and visitor attractions will be allowed to open their doors for the first time in months, while up to 500 spectators will be allowed to attend sporting events.

A ‘green list’ of countries which people can travel to without having to quarantine on return is also due to be released, with NI set to move alongside the UK in adding Portugal to the list.

Six people from two households will be able to meet indoors from Monday, while indoor sports teams and groups can resume training.

As part of the latest easing of restrictions, wedding receptions will also be permitted for the first time this year.

Stormont ministers were meeting on Thursday to rubber stamp the plans, with some concern having been raised about whether they would do so amid the emergence of the Indian variant of the virus in the North.

The news comes after the North reached the milestone of one million vaccination doses earlier this week, while the vaccination programme has been extended to the 25-29 year old age group.