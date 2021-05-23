Enniskillen parking is ‘driving people mad”

ALMOST 1,500 parking tickets were issued in Enniskillen in a ten-month period during the pandemic, the Herald has learned.

In all, 375 on-street parking fines and 1,122 off-street penalty charge notices (PCNs) were issued between March 2020 and January this year in the county town.

Earlier this year, the Fermanagh Herald reported the red coats were still at large and issuing fines in a high street decimated by the pandemic.

At the time, a local representative from the Enniskillen Business Partnership called for common sense from officials during an unprecedented period of quiet and shop closures and when cars were not causing an obstruction to traffic or trade.

Now, another member of the Enniskillen Business Partnership has called for the introduction of a free one-hour parking period like those in opeartion successfully in other towns.

