Ederney mourns untimely death of popular bar owner

EDERNEY is mourning one of its own with the untimely passing recently of Jane McElhill originally from New Street.

Many will know Jane and her family from the bar they ran together beside their home and also, for her love of Ederney and Fermanagh GAA.

She leaves behind her two daughters, Michaela (Julien) and Shauna; her sister, Fionnuala (Joe McCusker) and her nephews and niece Darren, Paul, Declan and Emma.

In particular, Jane’s family said, she will be missed most keenly by her cousin and close friend from childhood, Natalie McAleer.

Formerly Jane Agnes Eves, the mother and carer, was born in 1962 and grew up with her sister Fionnuala and parents, Rose and Jim.

Sadly Jane’s father passed away when she was just eight years old and this loss was followed not long after by the death of her mother in a car accident when Jane was 15.

Jane Eves will be best remembered by many Ederney people of a certain age who will know her face and craic from behind the counter at Eves’ bar.

Later, Jane loved her work as carer both in the Coolaness Nursing Home and in the community.

She had a special affinity for people living on their own and her “natural charm” made her a favourite among her clients.

Jane took a great interest in GAA sport and was a regular club and county game attendee. It has to be said she was extremely proud of her (McCusker) nephews Darren, Paul, Declan, and niece Emma who all played for club and of Paul and Declan who went on to represent their county.

Jane slipped away peacefully at her home in Drumkeen on May, 5th. Requiem Mass was in St Joseph’s Church, Ederney with interment afterwards in Edenclaw Cemetery.

