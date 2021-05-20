+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeHeadlineDrugs worth £4,500 found during search in Enniskillen
Drugs worth £4,500 found during search in Enniskillen

Posted: 4:02 pm May 20, 2021
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

District Support Team officers on patrol in the Enniskillen area recently stopped a vehicle which smelled so strongly of cannabis, they could smell it travelling in the car behind them.

As a result, police stopped the vehicle and arrested two occupants on suspicion of supplying controlled drugs.

A follow up search at their home address in the Enniskillen area unearthed further Class A and Class B drugs with an estimated value of £4500.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said, “As a result, the occupants of the vehicle spent a night in custody. Our enquiries are ongoing at this moment in time.

“If you have any information regarding drug supply or suspect someone is dealing in your community, please get in touch via messenger or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously .

“Your personal details are never ever disclosed to suspects or indeed to anyone, all information is treated 100% confidentially.”

