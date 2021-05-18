+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Drugs though to be worth £11,000 seized in Enniskillen
Drugs though to be worth £11,000 seized in Enniskillen

Posted: 4:40 pm May 18, 2021

BREAKING NEWS: POLICE in Enniskillen have seized suspected drugs worth an estimated street value of £11,000.

The suspected drugs, including what is thought to be Class A cocaine and Class B Cannabis, together with a significant quantity of Diazepam, were seized in the Cornagrade Road area of the town last night.

Posted: 4:40 pm May 18, 2021
