District has highest number of outstanding road repairs

Potholes on the Derryclawan Road just outside Enniskillen

THE local council has heard how the Fermanagh and Omagh district has the highest number of outstanding road repairs, with 1339 surface defects.

Following a debate when Cllr Barry McElduff was critical of the response from government to complaints about the poor conditions of our roads, the Council unanimously agreed to write to the Mnister for Infrastructure, Nicola Mallon MLA and Minister for Finance, Conor Murphy MLA, highlighting the dire need for action.

