Courteney says Fermanagh has a point to prove

IT HAS been a long wait for Courteney Murphy and the Fermanagh ladies team but this weekend the Kinawley club player will lead out the Erne ladies for their opening league game against Roscommon.

Like every other player, first and foremost she’s delighted to be back playing competitive football but knows a few hard games lie ahead.

“Everyone is looking forward to finally getting back playing the games again. I think we know ourselves we’re going to have a tough time of it in Division Three. We were up there last year and we didn’t really do ourselves justice in a few of the games last year. We kind of have a point to prove ourselves, that we are well capable of competing in division three.”

Fermanagh are in a group with Sligo, Down and this weekend’s opponents Roscommon. The Connacht ladies beat Fermanagh the last time the sides met but the Fermanagh captain is hoping to make amends for that result.

“That was a strange game, the first day it was cancelled because of the weather and then it was moved to the Peace Link in Clones on the 3G pitch. It was a weird game, we were missing a few, we had a few injuries as well, so it wasn’t very reflective of our potential. We’re looking for a bit of redemption and to give them a good contest on Sunday coming and hopefully win.

