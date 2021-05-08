Consultants left in no doubt of fracking opposition

THE consultancy company appointed by the Department of Economy Minister Diane Dodds MLA to research the viability of fracking, has been left in no doubt of the local Council’s fierce opposition.

During a special meeting of the Regeneration and Development, representatives of Hatch Regeneris heard a united voice from the chamber.

Independent Councillor Emmet McAleer said, “ If anyone’s in any doubt of the local impacts or perceptions of fracking, they obviously haven’t been paying much attention. It is deeply concerning. This affects every county in the North, particularly Fermanagh, Tyrone and Antrim and we need to be very aware that.”

He added: “It’s clear there is seemingly a Department of Economy policy of the continuing the narrative that fracking can be mitigated to an acceptable level, even though the science points to the exact opposite. There is nearly a preference or determination to continue with exploration using gas claiming it is a transition fuel.”

Councillor John Coyle SDLP, pictured below right who successfully tabled a motion against fracking last week, stated, “Priority should have been given to environment and public health over economic benefits. This will not create additional wealth. We will lose our wealth as we rely on tourism and agricultural industry and that will be wiped out if fracking is allowed to happen. We are looking at a biodiversity disaster in the future and fracking will accelerate that.”

