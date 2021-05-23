+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Community devastated at death of popular teacher
Community devastated at death of popular teacher

Posted: 10:11 am May 23, 2021
By Jodie Curran
FERMANAGH has been left devastated following the sudden death of Amanda McManus (nee Hall) a devoted mother-of-two and popular school teacher at Enniskillen Royal Grammar School.
The late Amanda McManus (36) from Derryree Wood in Lisnaskea who was known as a “bright light” to all that knew her passed away in hospital on Wednesday.
Paying tribute to his late wife, her husband Frainc said that it was a “privilege” to have shared a life with Amanda, particularly when they welcomed their two daughters into the world Katie (4) and Charlotte (2).
“Amanda just doted on the girls, if you seen one rest assured you would see the other two,” he said.
“Katie and Charlotte meant the world to Amanda, the three of them were inseparable, her greatest joy was being their mother and she enjoyed every single minute with them.
“Her faith was also very important to her and she made sure that the girls knew that Easter was about more than chocolate and Christmas wasn’t just about presents.”

