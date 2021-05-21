+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Claims ‘no demand’ for express bus service questioned

Posted: 1:38 pm May 21, 2021
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

QUESTIONS: LOCAL people have questioned the claim there is no demand for an express bus service between Fermanagh and Belfast.

Since the Herald reported that private company Hannon Coaches, had their application for a licence to run a non-stop service from Enniskillen to Belfast rejected, local people have taken to social media to question the claim there was no demand for it. 

Commenting on the existing Translink service between the two destinations, one facebook commentator posted: “As the joke goes, it’s called the 261 service because that’s the number of times it stops!”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

