CASSIDY, Patrick Hugh (Patsy) – 13 Crevenish Park, Kesh, Co. Fermanagh, 16th May 2021, peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Pre-deceased by his dear mother Mary and sister Bernadette.

He is survived by his beloved father Michael and his dear brothers and sisters including Gerard, Maria (Georgie), Veronica, Catherine, Michael Jun. (Majella) and Kevin (Diane) as well as his nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and the extended family circle.

May he Rest In Peace

Due to the current circumstances and Government advice regarding COVID-19 the family home, funeral Mass and burial will be private. Anyone wishing to pay their respects whilst maintaining safe social distancing can do so on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am as Patsy’s remains leave his late home for Requiem Mass at 11 am in St. Joseph’s Church, Ederney, followed by interment in Montiagh Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Parish of Culmaine’s webcam at https://g0.ipcamlive.com/player/player.php

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to the Northern Ireland Hospice, c/o Claude McKervey Funeral Director, 20 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-0EN.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul