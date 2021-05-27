+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Barney Curley – big hearted genius, legend and one-off
Barney Curley

Barney Curley – big hearted genius, legend and one-off

Posted: 9:37 am May 27, 2021
By Zoe Tunney
z.tunney@fermanaghherald.com

ALL TOO often these days the word ‘legend’ is bandied about with abandon but, when it comes to Barney Curley, legend is at the end of a list of words which include one-in-a-million, big-hearted, genius and gentleman among others.
He was also the quintessential Irish ‘cute hoor,’ self-confessed expert of skullduggery, both a hero (to everyone who knows his story) and a villain (to the bookies) and by the time he died at the age of 81 on Sunday, the Irvinestown man had reached almost mythical status in the horseracing world to which he belonged but which, he had also mercilessly exploited in a couple of master strokes for his own financial gain and well, just because he could.

