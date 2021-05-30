+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Joe Baldwin congratulates Shea Curran

All eyes on Louth, as Fermanagh bid for promotion

Posted: 3:20 pm May 30, 2021
Fermanagh senior hurling manager Joe Baldwin was delighted with his charges after a deserving eight point victory over Leitrim last weekend.
 
Speaking afterwards, Baldwin expressed his delight at a hugely satisfying display by his team.
 
 “Look I am just totally delighted to get the first win of the season and to be honest I was confident of always picking up this first win. The lads hurled superbly well on a wet playing surface and its great credit to them that they pushed on from last week’s draw to Cavan.
 
“We learned from some of our mistakes last week for sure, we talked openly at training during the week on how we could make the wrongs right and thankfully the boys knuckled down hard.”
 
The Fermanagh side were missing two highly influential players in Barney McAuley and Kevin McGarry, but that had little affect on the Ernesiders with Baldwin’s charges leading 1-8 to 0-7 at the break.
 
Sean Corrigan once again shone brightly up front and the display in defence from Rory Porteous particularly delighted Baldwin.

