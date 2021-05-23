111mph driver avoids ban because he works at SWAH

AN ENNISKILLEN man who was caught driving at 111mph has avoided a driving ban because both he and his mother, who doesn’t drive, both work at SWAH.

Robert Morton (38) of Cleenish Park, appeared at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Monday where he pleaded guilty to speeding.

Morton had been detected driving on the A4 at Brookeborough at around 6.10pm on March 12 this year at 111mph, over a distance of 0.27 miles. This was 51mph in excess of the 60mph speed limit for the road.

District Judge Steven Keown said “you would be looking at a disqualification on a motorway nevermind a single lane carriageway” with such a speed.

Defence barrister Ciaran Roddy said Morton acknowledge his speed had been “totally unacceptable”, and had said so when stopped.

Judge Keown pointed out Morton “doesn’t have a clear motoring record”, with Mr Roddy stating his last conviction was from 12 years ago.

With regard the speed, Mr Roddy said Morton had overtaken another vehicle and pulled back in again, and hadn’t realised his speed was so high. He told the court the defendant depended on his licence for his job, as well as for brining his mother to her job as she had no other transport.

“He appreciates he put himself in this position,” Mr Roddy added, asking the court to take the defendant’s circumstances into consideration.

Judge Keown said it had been “outrageous speed” and “if anything happens on the road at that speed you have no control over preventing a crash or worse.”

However, the judge also noted two positive references from the SWAH, where he works, had been handed in for Morton. He noted the defendant was part of a frontline health team and had to travel to day centre facilities throughout Fermanagh, and noted his mother also worked and SWAH and required him to drive her.

For those reasons Judge Keown said it was “with some hesitation” he was not going to impose a driving disqualification. Noting he would “not receive the same leniency in future,” Judge Keown fined Morton £400 and endorsed six penalty points on his licence.

