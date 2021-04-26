Ulster Unionist challenge to bilingual street signage

AN Ulster Unionist-led challenge to a motion passed at the local Council to change policy around the erection of bilingual signage, has failed.

Legal opinion was obtained on the validity of the motion brought by Sinn Fein, but this found insufficient evidence of a disproportionate adverse impact on a section of the community.

During the February council meeting the motion passed by majority to change the current policy on bilingual signage process, meaning consultation would be initiated and deemed adequate by an expression of interest by a resident or residents, or by a councillor.

A percentage of 15 per cent or more of residents positively responding to erect a second sign/nameplate would be sufficient, subject to residual discretion and protections and mitigations.

However within days the Ulster Unionist grouping submitted a challenge through the ‘Call-In’ procedure, seeking reconsideration of the decision with legal opinion obtained.

A report was brought before the April meeting by Chief Executive Alison McCullagh, who advised for a Call-In to have merit under the specific grounds in which it was initiated, it must be on the basis the decision would have a disproportionate adverse impact adversely on a section of the community.

