Tourism ‘masterplan’ should be boost to Fermanagh

A MAJOR tourism plan for the Shannon-Erne Waterway will be useless “without funds and implementing concrete plans,” it has been warned.

Last month Waterways Ireland launched its Shannon Tourism Masterplan, which it states “sets out a bold and integrated framework for sustainable tourism development along the Shannon and Shannon Erne Waterway repositioning the region as a key tourism destination.”

The plan, which has been created with the support of Failte Ireland and ten county councils in the South, aims to provide “world class visitor experiences based on the region’s natural and cultural assets.” With those natural assets connecting right into the heart of Fermanagh, it is hoped it will also provide a visitor boost here in the county.

