The Irish Cup is “that little bit special” – McConkey 

It’s only two years since Harry McConkey led Ballinamallard all the way to the Irish Cup final for the first time in the club’s history. This weekend the Cup journey begins once again as Ballinamallard welcome Dergview to Ferney Park for the first round fixture.

Manager Harry McConkey is relishing the opportunity, first and foremost to play a competitive match after a long lay-off due to Covid and secondly, to take part in the Cup.

“It’s September since we had Limavady here last in the North-West Cup but this is the Irish Cup and it’s that little bit special.

“We’re so grateful for the opportunity to enjoy this now and that’s what we must do.”

The derby fixture has captured the imagination of football fans locally. Both teams are very familiar with each other and have played one another many times. Ballinamallard have beaten Dergview in three of the last five meetings, the most recent of which was in the North-West Cup final in December 2019 but McConkey is not resting on his laurels.

