+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSportSoccerThe Irish Cup is “that little bit special” – McConkey 
Ballinamallard manager Harry McConkey

The Irish Cup is “that little bit special” – McConkey 

Posted: 12:31 pm April 28, 2021
It’s only two years since Harry McConkey led Ballinamallard all the way to the Irish Cup final for the first time in the club’s history. This weekend the Cup journey begins once again as Ballinamallard welcome Dergview to Ferney Park for the first round fixture. 
 
Manager Harry McConkey is relishing the opportunity, first and foremost to play a competitive match after a long lay-off due to Covid and secondly, to take part in the Cup.
 
“It’s September since we had Limavady here last in the North-West Cup but this is the Irish Cup and it’s that little bit special. 
 
“We’re so grateful for the opportunity to enjoy this now and that’s what we must do.”
 
The derby fixture has captured the imagination of football fans locally. Both teams are very familiar with each other and have played one another many times. Ballinamallard have beaten Dergview in three of the last five meetings, the most recent of which was in the North-West Cup final in December 2019 but McConkey is not resting on his laurels.
 
To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 12:31 pm April 28, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA