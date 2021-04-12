Super Cup NI cancelled

The 2021 Super Cup NI tournament which was due to kick-off on Sunday July 25 has been cancelled.

A statement from the committee confirmed the news on Monday morning. Tournament chairman, Victor Leonard said “no stone had been left unturned’ in their attempts to stage the competition later this summer.”

Covid-19 resulted in last year’s cancellation and it had been hoped that this year’s tournament would be able to go ahead but this has not been possible confirmed Mr Leonard.

Advertisement

“Ongoing issues with regards to the impact of COVID-19 across the world and logistical obstacles outside of our control there was no other option but to cancel this year’s tournament.

“Over the last number of months, we have availed of support and guidance from the Public Health Agency and the Department for Communities before Committee made this decision.”

This will come as a big disappointment to the Fermanagh Supercup NI squads that have been preparing for the competition.