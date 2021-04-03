Student banned after drug driving

A STUDENT from Derrylin who tested positive for cannabis, after her car was detected speeding on the N3 near Butlersbridge, was given a four year driving ban when found guilty of drug driving Cavan District Court has heard.

Naoise Maguire aged 19, from Pine Brooke, Derrylin, pleaded not guilty to driving while under the influence of an intoxicant at Drumahork, Butlersbridge on April 24 last year.

The court was told that Maguire’s VW Golf car was detected travelling at 140km/h in a 100km/h zone at Tullybuck on the N3.

When tested the reading was positive for cannabis, Judge Deirdre Gearty was told.

In addition the court heard that Maguire was ‘quiet and evasive’ in her responses to the Gardai.

A Garda sergeant told the court that from this, along with his observations of her earlier driving and her decision to turn into a cul-de-sac, he formed the opinion that she was under the influence.

She was later taken to the Cavan Garda Station where a blood sample was taken which confirmed the presence of cannabis.

Maguire told the court that she had turned in at Butlersbridge to see if there was anything wrong with the car.

She confirmed to her solicitor that she admitted to the sergeant that she took ‘five or six’ drags of cannabis the night before.

Imposing a mandatory four year ban for the positive result Judge Gearty fined the defendant €200.

Recognisances were fixed in the event of an appeal.

