Strong opposition to plans to knock down Quinn pub

THERE has been fierce opposition to the proposal to knock down the iconic Quinn’s pub in Dublin, with locals in Drumcondra arguing the bar is not just special to them but also visiting GAA fans.

For many years the famous bar had been the ‘go to’ watering hole for Fermanagh sports and music fans. Located just steps from the area’s railway station and a stone’s throw from Croke Park, the bar was one of two in the capital previously owned by Sean Quinn, making it a popular a meeting place with Fermanagh football fans on match days for both pre and post match drinks.

Last year the pub was bought by BlackBee Investments. Then earlier this year a planning application was lodged with Dublin City Council to knock the pub down to make way for apartments and retail space. The proposal by Discipulo Developments Ltd included scores of apartments, a bookies, cafes, shops, communal areas, gardens, and parking.

Now, local residents in Dumcondra have objected to the plans. The Irish Times reports that the Iona and District Residents’ Association (IDRA) has told the Council that Quinn’s pub had been a landmark and a focus in the community for 150 years for both locals and GAA and music fans.

“Several different communities have an attachment to this building because it is an essential reference point and meeting place,” the association stated.

