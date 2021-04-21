+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Priest makes plea of drug dangers at funeral of teen
Priest makes plea of drug dangers at funeral of teen

Posted: 10:44 am April 21, 2021
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

A LOCAL PRIEST has made an emotional plea to young people about the dangers of drug use after the death of 18-year-old Adam Martin (Foster). 
Fr Kevin Malcolson, parish priest in Newtownbutler, told mourners at  Adam’s funeral on Sunday that his death was not intentional.
“His family have asked me to ensure that the truth is brought out into the light in the hope that even one other person can be saved, or one family spared this agony.
“The truth is that Adam died because of drugs and first it must be  acknowledged the inner pain that many of our younger generation suffer.
“Modern life is extremely complex and extremely difficult in a way that often does not make sense to older people and we have to accept that often we don’t or can’t understand what goes through the mind and heart of a younger person.”

