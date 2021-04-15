+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Playgroup staff to meet First Minister
Staff, helpers and parents form the play group

Playgroup staff to meet First Minister

Posted: 5:06 pm April 15, 2021
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

PLAYGROUP staff from the Railway Kids programme in Newtownbutler are to meet with First Minister Arlene Foster on Friday in a bid to prevent their vital service from being shut for good.
Playgroup leader, Michelle McGrory told the Herald, “At the minute we’re trying to do some fundraising just to see what we can get in order to keep this service going for as long as we can.
“We started a petition and have been left with no other alternative but to take matters into our own hands.
“We’re still hoping to get the funding that we need to stay open, but we still haven’t heard anything from the Pathway Fund which is just shocking.”
Last week the Herald revealed that both parents and staff were left stunned after funding was pulled from the group with just 24 hours notice, forcing three employees to lose their jobs and 24 children to lose out on a vital service.

