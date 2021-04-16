PARKER, Nora (née Maguire) – Hillcrest, Belcoo, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, 14th April 2021. Loved and cherished wife of the late Eugene Parker and much loved mother of Bernie (Francis), Noreen (Liam), Joe (Marie) and Oliver (Marita). Devoted grandmother to Eoghan (Catherine), Blathine, Ruairi,Fintan, Jarlath, Sean, Thomas, Ciara, Eugene, Lily and Luke.great grandmother to Saorlaith and Eabha. Also dear sister of Phil Maguire Boho.

Deeply regretted by all extended family circle, friends and neighbours.

Remains leaving the family home on Friday evening arriving at St. Patricks Church, Holywell foe 7 pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, 17th April at 11 am which may be viewed on the Parish webcam.

All current Covid guidelines apply