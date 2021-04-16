+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

PARKER, Nora

Posted: 5:42 pm April 16, 2021

PARKER, Nora (née Maguire) – Hillcrest, Belcoo, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, 14th April 2021. Loved and cherished wife of the late Eugene Parker and much loved mother of Bernie (Francis), Noreen (Liam), Joe (Marie) and Oliver (Marita). Devoted grandmother to Eoghan (Catherine), Blathine, Ruairi,Fintan, Jarlath, Sean, Thomas, Ciara, Eugene, Lily and Luke.great grandmother to Saorlaith and Eabha. Also dear sister of Phil Maguire Boho.

Deeply regretted by all extended family circle, friends and neighbours.

Remains leaving the family home on Friday evening arriving at St. Patricks Church, Holywell foe 7 pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, 17th April at 11 am which may be viewed on the Parish webcam.

All current Covid guidelines apply

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA