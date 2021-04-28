One taken to hospital after Newtownbutler house fire

ONE person was taken to hospital in the early hours of this morning following a large fire at a house in Newtownbutler.

The NI Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) were called to the scene of the blaze at a bungalow in Camphill Park in Newtown shortly before 4am this morning (Wednesday). Three fire engines were required at the scene, two were deployed from Lisnaskea Fire Station and one from Enniskilen station.

A spokesperson for NIFRS said one casualty was rescued from the blaze by firefighters and was then passed to the care of the NI Ambulance Service.

Advertisement

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used 3 jets to extinguish the fire,” said the spokesman. “The fire was under control by 5.46am and the cause of the fire is under investigation.”