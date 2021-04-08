Niall McShea is rubbing shoulders with Hollywood elite

In dramatic scenes in Australia in 2004, Niall McShea pipped Scottish hotshot Alister McRea on the final lap to write his name into history as he became Fermanagh’s first ever World Rally Champion.

In a career that saw the Fermanagh man travel across the continents competiting in rallies in Europe and Asia, McShea navigated against some of the top drivers in the world.

Despite not having sat behind the wheel in a national rally since 2015, the Monea driver has still been utilizing his driving skills as a stunt driver for various TV programmes and blockbuster films.

McShea firstly took on the role of ‘The Stig’ in Top Gear and has since been juggling commitments to the BBC show and Hollywood movies including ‘Mission Impossible’ and ‘Jurassic World’.

The former champion feels very privileged to have been afforded the opportunity to stay involved in a world he loves so much.