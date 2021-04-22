McKIERNAN, Fr. Fintan – Cross House, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan and former Parish Priest in Derrylin, Fermanagh, April 21st, 2021 suddenly, but peacefully at his home. Pre-deceased by his brothers Gerry, Eugene and Edward.

Deeply regretted by his nephews John (Orla) and Fintan (Jennifer), niece Carmel (Andreas), grand nephew Seán, nieces Alice, Louise and Eva, Bishop Martin Hayes, his fellow Priests in the Kilmore Diocese, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to Government and HSE Covid-19 guidelines a private Funeral Mass and burial will take place on Saturday. Funeral Mass at 12 noon in St. Patrick’s Church, Kilnavart with a maximum of ten people. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Derrylin, arriving approximately at 2 pm.

House private please.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://vimeo.com/540213115