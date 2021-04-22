+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

McKIERNAN, Fr. Fintan

Posted: 7:47 pm April 22, 2021

McKIERNAN, Fr. Fintan – Cross House, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan and former Parish Priest in Derrylin, Fermanagh, April 21st, 2021 suddenly, but peacefully at his home. Pre-deceased by his brothers Gerry, Eugene and Edward.

Deeply regretted by his nephews John (Orla) and Fintan (Jennifer), niece Carmel (Andreas), grand nephew Seán, nieces Alice, Louise and Eva, Bishop Martin Hayes, his fellow Priests in the Kilmore Diocese, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to Government and HSE Covid-19 guidelines a private Funeral Mass and burial will take place on Saturday. Funeral Mass at 12 noon in St. Patrick’s Church, Kilnavart with a maximum of ten people. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Derrylin, arriving approximately at 2 pm.

House private please.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://vimeo.com/540213115

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA