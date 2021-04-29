+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Maternity restrictions to continue at SWAH
Maternity restrictions to continue at SWAH

Posted: 5:34 pm April 29, 2021
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

MATERNITY restrictions at SWAH will continue to be in place until further notice according to the Western Trust, despite urgent calls for the Department of Health (DoH) to review the situation.
A spokesperson for the Trust told the Herald, “The Western Health and Social Care Trust is continuing to operate in accordance with
Guidelines set out by the Department Of Health in relation to visiting and will await further discussions and guidance on this matter.”

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald. Can't get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

 

