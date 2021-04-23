+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Mary Lou apology 'means very little' to boy's mother
Mary Lou apology ‘means very little’ to boy’s mother

Posted: 9:05 am April 23, 2021
By Zoe Tunney
z.tunney@fermanaghherald.com

THE MOTHER of 15-year-old Enniskillen boy, Paul Maxwell, who was killed alongside Lord Mountbatten in an IRA bomb in 1979, has said Mary Lou  McDonald’s apology for the atrocity “means very little”.
Mary Hornsey was speaking to a newspaper this week, in which she said the Sinn Féin President’s apology was “shallow” because it didn’t come with a condemnation.
Mrs Hornsey also said she believed Mary Lou McDonald’s apology, which came just hours after Lord Mountbatten’s nephew, the Duke of Edinburgh, was laid to rest on Saturday past, as “opportunistic”.

