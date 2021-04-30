+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Man dies following Newtownbutler house fire
Man dies following Newtownbutler house fire

Posted: 3:13 pm April 30, 2021
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

A MAN (74) has died following a house fire which took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning. 

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service Spokesperson told the Herald: 
 
“The thoughts and sympathies of Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) are with the family and friends of a man who died following a fire in a house in Camphill Park, Newtownbutler, County Fermanagh.
 
“On Wednesday 28 April 2021 at 3.56am, Firefighters were called to reports of a fire in a house on Camphill Park, Newtownbutler. 2 Fire Appliances from Lisnaskea Fire Station and 1 from Enniskillen Fire Station attended the incident.
 
“A male casualty was rescued from the house by Firefighters, who then provided him with medical care. The casualty was taken to hospital for treatment, but tragically he died while in hospital.
 
“Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used 3 jets to extinguish the fire. The fire was under control by 5.46am.
 
“The cause of the fire is believed to have been accidental ignition.”

