Mallards make it 3 wins from 3 friendlies

Ballinamallard Utd have been squeezing in all the game time they can in preparation for their Irish Cup game with Dergview on May 1.

There has been no shortage of goals for the Mallards, having netted 15 goals in three games and only conceding three.

Annagh Utd, Portstewart and Dungannon Swifts have provided the opposition for manager Harry McConkey’s side but he’s reading little into the results.

“The great joy from all three games is that I’ve seen how much the boys have enjoyed being back on the pitch and they have reflected that, we’ve been able to score a few goals but the results have meant absolutely nothing to me, it’s purely the fact that we are trying to increase our fitness levels and our game time to have some sort of a chance of trying to compete on the May 1.

“The biggest thing is that we’re able to put the boys back on a stage in a competitive competition, this month has been very enjoyable having them in working together knowing that we can look forward to a good pre-season. Anything that we can get in the Cup will be a bonus, we want to do well in it and we want to give it our best shot but going from friendlies to competitive games, as we’ve seen already in the North West Cup is a different situation but all we can do is prepare the best we possibly can for our efforts.”

