‘Major challenges’ lie ahead as Trust begins to rebuild services

THE chief executive of the Western Trust has admitted that “major challenges” lie ahead in rebuilding local health services in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the latest virtual board meeting on Thursday, Dr Anne Kilgallen was pleased to report that the number of patients admitted with coronavirus had now reduced sufficiently to allow the Trust to begin to release staff from Covid duties.

In a comprehensive report, Dr Kilgallen, said that this would enable the Trust to “ramp up” services that were impacted by the surge, including operating theatres, day case theatres and outpatient clinics.

But she cautioned that this change would be managed “incrementally”.

“The restrictions because of risk of infection will mean that activity will not match pre-pandemic levels,” the chief executive added.

Dr Kilgallen pictured right, told the board the Trust had been asked to submit a draft rebuild plans for their services for the period covering April to June, for Health Minister Robin Swann’s consideration.

She admitted that the Western Trust faced “major challenges” in rebuilding services, specifically in addressing waiting times.

