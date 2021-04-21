‘Away to Monaghan is never going to be easy’ McMenamin

FERMANAGH have been drawn to play Monaghan in this year’s Ulster Championship. The draw was made live on the RTE Six One news on Tuesday evening.

Fermanagh avoided the preliminary round of the draw but were dealt an away fixture for the quarter final meeting with neighbours Monaghan.

Fermanagh’s last Ulster Championship win was back in June 2018 when they beat Monaghan in the Ulster semi-final, in Healy Park. A goal in added time by Eoin Donnelly sparked wild celebrations as Fermanagh booked their place in the Ulster final, their first appearance in the final in 10 years.

A run like 2018 and a win against Seamus McEnaney’s Monaghan would be a welcome boost to the county after suffering relegation to Division Three last season and defeat to Down in the Ulster Championship in December.

Following the draw, Fermanagh manager Ryan McMenamin gave his reaction to the draw immediately afterwards.

“It’s a tough draw, away to Monaghan is never going to be easy.”

