Irvinestown man at large for four years arrested

IRVINESTOWN man, Martin Maughan (49) from Hudson Heights was arrested at the weekend for being unlawfully at large from Magilligan Prison.

Four years ago, with just three weeks left of his sentence, Maughan was released on compassionate leave but failed to return.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0