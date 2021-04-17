+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Irvinestown man at large for four years arrested
Enniskillen Courthouse

Irvinestown man at large for four years arrested

Posted: 1:14 pm April 17, 2021

IRVINESTOWN man, Martin Maughan (49) from Hudson Heights was arrested at the weekend for being unlawfully at large from Magilligan Prison.

Four years ago, with just three weeks left of his sentence, Maughan was released on compassionate leave but failed to return. 

