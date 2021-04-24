High Court told health staff wrongly given priority over man with rare genetic disorder

LAWYERS for a Fermanagh man with a rare genetic disorder claimed backroom NHS staff were wrongly prioritised over vulnerable groups for Covid-19 jabs.
Lee Martin is seeking to judicially review the Department of Health’s handling of the scheme.
Posted: 9:07 am April 24, 2021