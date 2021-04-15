+44 (0)28 6632 2066
FOSTER, Adam Martin

Posted: 6:35 pm April 15, 2021

FOSTER, Adam Martin – Loving son of Josie and David McBrien. Beloved brother to Méah and Mollie-Ann, devoted grandson to Esther and Michael Martin and Pauline and David McBrien.

Reposing at his home from 3 pm on Friday afternoon. Adam’s funeral cortège will leave his home on Sunday afternoon at 1 pm and travel to St. Mary’s Church, Newtownbutler, for funeral Mass at 2 pm. Burial afterwards in Cross Cemetery, Enniskillen, alongside his cousin Christopher Martin, who he loved like a brother.

Sadly missed by his sorrowing parents, sisters, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and family circle.

Those wishing to pay their respects are welcome to do so whilst maintaining social distancing.

May his gentle Soul Rest In Peace

