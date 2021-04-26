+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Erin McGrory

Erin’s doing her bit for Breast Cancer Now

Posted: 6:49 pm April 26, 2021

OVER the month of March, Erin McGrory embarked on an audacious 100k running challenge to raise money for Breast Cancer Now and the Maguiresbridge native has raised £495 for the charity to date.

Erin, was one of a number of people throughout the world who donned the running shoes for this charity fundraiser, and while she admits that at times it was quite challenge, she is very pleased to have been able to help an organisation which provides much needed help and support to so many people.

“I came up with the idea for this challenge as I do running and I thought it would be a good way to give back to an amazing charity while doing something I really enjoy. The challenge was quite difficult but the amount of support that I had from everyone kept me motivated and helped me to not give up.”

While Erin is aware that all charities have been hit extremely hard by Covid-19, the 19-year old feels that it is vitally important that people try to go out of their way and do their bit to support a charity like Breast Cancer Now which has no doubt helped somebody that we all know in the past.

“I managed to absolutely smash my target of £200 and I raised over £500 which was absolutely crazy. I had never expected to even reach my goal never mind exceed it.

“I am absolutely over the moon and so happy to be able to give back to such an amazing charity.”

“I chose this charity to raise money for as I know a lot of families and people who have been affected by breast cancer and cancer in general, and a charity that means a lot to my whole family too. I saw that there was something I could do to help so I did it!”

