DUP abstains from Council motion opposing fracking

Posted: 9:18 am April 27, 2021

LOCAL DUP councillors have abstained from a motion which sought clarification as to why a consultancy firm hired by the Minister for Economy Diane Dodds, has not given priority consideration to environment and public health in its research.

The motion, which was tabled by the SDLP’s John Coyle at the April Fermanagh and Omagh District Council meeting was supported by all in the chamber except the DUP grouping which abstained. 

