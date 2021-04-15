Courteney raring to go again

Courteney Murphy will continue as Fermanagh ladies captain for the 2021 season. Murphy was captain last December when Fermanagh won the All Ireland Junior title against Wicklow, but the Kinawley woman was ruled out of that game through injury but delivered a passionate and memorable speech as she lifted the cup in Croke Park, on that momentous day.

Devenish player Aisling Maguire and Murphy’s fellow club player, Joanne Doonan will be joint vice captains for the 2021 season. Murphy took over the captaincy from Doonan in 2019 after she left for Australia to play for Carlton in the AFLW, and admits she had “big boots to fill” but is delighted that the management have put their faith in her once again.

“I was a bit shocked but delighted at the same time. It’s a real privilege to be captain of your county and I’m just delighted that Jonny (Garrity) and the management team are happy with how it went last year and they’re happy for me to continue this year,” says the 24 year-old.

“I wouldn’t be known as being the most vocal person or I wouldn’t be a great talker off the pitch, so I suppose it would be on the pitch that I like to be leading by example. I think that’s where my strongest asset would be.”

Murphy is confident that the much anticipated season which has been confirmed to start on May 23 will be successful for Fermanagh.

“We’re lucky we have a five week run-in, I think the men only have four so I think it is good to get that extra week when it is such a short time frame to get prepared for our games.”

